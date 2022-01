Hibbing/Chisholm’s Trista Warmbold races after the puck with Moose Lake/Willow River’s Hallie Klavu during the third period of a game the teams played Monday in Hibbing.

The game ended in a 1-1 tie with Hibbing/Chisholm’s lone goal came from Panella Rewertz at 13:35 of the second period. Rewertz was assisted by Kendal Gustavsson.

Bluejacket goalie Addison Hess stopped 45 shots.