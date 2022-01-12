ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in July

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Keith Hernandez will have his No. 17 retired by the New York Mets this summer to honor...

Celebrate Keith Hernandez with New BreakingT Shirts

With the news earlier this week that his #17 will be retired this summer by the Mets, our friends at BreakingT have put together some new t-shirts spotlighting our favorite first basemen, broadcaster, and Seinfeld co-star. NICE SHIRTS, PRETTY BOY!. First up, we’ve got the iconic phrase from his Seinfeld...
Mets Retiring No. 17 Press Conference Thread

The Mets announced Tuesday night that they will retire Keith Hernandez‘s number 17 this summer, making him the fourth player in franchise history to earn the honor. Hernandez joins Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza, and Jerry Koosman as players with their numbers retired. He’ll be the second number retired in as many years with the Mets retiring Koosman’s in 2021.
