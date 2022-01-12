Mets to retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in July

Mookie Betts is going Hollywood.
The Boston Red Sox turned Dodgers All-Star has signed a producing deal with Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate that will see the outfielder and pro bowler’s One Media/Marketing Group develop scripted and unscripted film, TV and podcast projects.
OMG, which Betts co-owns with Derrick Phillips, Cam Lewis and Jeff Mason, will partner with Propagate on multiple projects that are currently in development. In addition, OMG has also partnered with producers from scripted, reality, unscripted and comedy for a slate of projects that are to be developed this year alongside other pre-existing fare.
“I am excited about...
