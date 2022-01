LAFC announced today that U.S. National Team midfielder Kellyn Acosta will join the Club from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $550,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022 and $550,000 in GAM in 2023. Colorado could receive up to an additional $400,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met and would receive a percentage of a future transfer fee if Acosta is moved outside of MLS or within the league.

MLS ・ 23 HOURS AGO