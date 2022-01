All of us in the Crew, Erin especially, were saddened to hear the recent news of the death of actress and animal rights activist Betty White. Well, the good folks over at Tractor have decided to honor her on what would have been her 100th birthday this coming Monday. If you head down to Wells Park that day from 2 to 7 p.m., you can watch a Golden Girls marathon, and $1 from every pint of beer and cider sold will go to Animal Humane. Here’s to you, Ms. White, and all the good you did on this world! This week will also feature a couple of cool markets, some new beers in cans, and two old favorites returning in package for the first time in a while.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO