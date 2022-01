On Jan. 13, the Travis County Clerk’s Office said it had rejected about 50% of mail-in ballot applications submitted for the March 1 primary elections. The issue is a new law that requires voters to write the last four digits of their Social Security or driver's license number on the ballot application, according to the release. The number provided by voters is then compared to the voter’s registration records, and the application is rejected if they do not match, according to the press release.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO