ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korea claims successful test of hypersonic missile

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile he...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

North Korea fires missiles hours after criticising US push for new sanctions over its missile launches

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Friday, the country’s third missile test in the first month of the new year, which came just hours after it threatened a “stronger reaction” to fresh sanctions from the US.The South Korean military’s joint chief of staff said it believed Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) one after the other at 2.41pm and 2.52pm KST (5.52am GMT).The missile flew northeast from Uiju, located near the country’s west coast border with China, at approximately 430 km, the South Korean military said.The launch comes shortly after Pyongyang attacked the Joe Biden administration in a...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
AFP

Blinken says N.Korea launches may be seeking attention

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that North Korea may be seeking attention with its missile launches, which he said were "destabilizing." North Korean state media reported on Wednesday that Kim personally oversaw a successful launch of a hypersonic missile, the second such launch by the nuclear-armed nation in less than a week.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#Nuclear Weapon#Associated Press Seoul#Ap#North Korean
Daily Beast

Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

SEOUL—North Korea is placing as much emphasis on producing manure as it is on firing missiles, and it doesn’t matter whether it comes from people or animals. While test-firing two missiles in less than a week, North Korea has been waging “the battle for manure,” which is far more vital for average North Koreans than the splash of another test-shot into the sea off the east coast.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
MILITARY
The Independent

FAA stopped west coast airplane departures shortly after North Korea missile test

The FAA reportedly halted all departures at several west coast airports around the same time that North Korea was testing a missile. The departures were halted on Monday evening, according to the FAA. The grounding only lasted for 15 minutes. "Full operations resumed in less than 15 minutes. The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures," the FAA said in a statement. "We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all such events." The agency said it halted the flights "as a matter of precaution”.The FAA has not confirmed as of Tuesday that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abc17news.com

Russia warns of Cuba, Venezuela deployment if tensions mount

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says that a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela can’t be excluded if tensions with the United States mount. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation in Monday’s talks in Geneva, said in remarks televised Thursday that he would neither confirm nor exclude the possibility that Russia could put its military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela. The negotiations in Geneva and Wednesday’s NATO-Russia meeting in Vienna failed to narrow the gap on Moscow’s security demands amid a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. Speaking in an interview with Russian RTVI TV broadcast Thursday, Ryabkov noted that “it all depends on the action by our U.S. counterparts.”
MILITARY
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Japanese PM expresses 'deep regret' over North Korea's missile launch

Tokyo [Japan], January 11 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday expressed his deep regret over North Korea's recent missile launch and has instructed his officials to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships for any type of event. He said the latest missile by North Korea was fired...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy