It’s funny how Jim Roper won the first race in what is now the NASCAR Cup Series. It’s funny because, without the funnies, Roper would never have known about organizer Bill France Sr.’s decision to schedule the first race in his new stock car series at the now-defunct Charlotte Speedway, a three-quarter-mile dirt track near what is now the Charlotte, N.C. airport.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO