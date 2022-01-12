ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Procession held for Santa Barbara firefighter who died at China Peak

By Mederios Babb
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqXCG_0dj73pcC00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Tuesday, Fresno and Santa Barbara first responders escorted the casket of a Santa Barbara firefighter who died after crashing into a tree while skiing at China Peak .

“When you think of the best person in your organization, the one person that will do anything for anyone in a moment’s notice, help anyone, he is that person,” said Santa Barbara Batallion Chief Anthony Stornetta.

Six members of the Santa Barbara Fire Department lifted Joseph De Anda’s casket into a Santa Barbara Sheriff’s vehicle to bring him home to the Central Coast from Fresno.

De Anda leaves behind a grieving family and fiance.

“They are doing okay, but as you can tell, they are in shock right now,” said Stornetta.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno CalFire and the Fresno Fire Department assisted with the beginning of the procession from Fresno to the Central Coast to pay respect for De Anda.

De Anda tragically passed while skiing at China Peak after officials said he crashed into a tree. Investigators said De Anda was wearing a helmet.

RELATED : Friends mourn Santa Barbara firefighter killed in skiing accident at China Peak

“He brought life to everything, he was everyone’s best friend, and this is a horrible tragedy that this happened,”  said De Anda’s fellow EMT Jay Faulkenberry.

De Anda was well known in the Santa Barbara community for his work not only as a firefighter but as an EMT and a Sheriff’s dispatcher.

Stornetta said there is a huge void now in the department but said they are thankful for the support from Fresno.

“This was not expected but is above and be all,” said Stornetta. “And from myself and our Fire Chief back home, our hearts are totally full, and thanks for the support from over here.”

China Peak said this is the second time in the last 12 years that someone has passed from crashing into a tree.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

2 dogs harmed by smoke during house fire in Fresno

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Fire Department dealt with a house fire that left the residents’ pets with smoke inhalation. The fire broke out in a residence near El Monte Way and Stanford Avenue, according to fire crews, the fire started near a workbench belonging to one of the residents. While none of the […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara, CA
Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Driver killed in three-car crash near Bishop and Shaw

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed Friday night in a three-car crash in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says they were called around 8:00 p.m. for an accident near Shaw and Bishop avenues. When officers arrived, they found a crash involving three vehicles. Officers said the driver of a red Camaro […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Really means a lot for the community’: Tulare DA reacts to arrest of homicide suspects during bust

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – State and local officials announced the arrest of suspects said to be involved in the 2020 deaths of three teens in Visalia during a joint press conference Thursday. RELATED: Arrests in Visalia triple homicide lead to ‘criminal enterprise’ bust Mark Aceves, 20, Cesar Lopez, 19, and Abraham Molina, 20, were arrested […]
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procession#Weather#Traffic Accident#Santa Barbara Sheriff#China Peak#Emt#Sheriff
YourCentralValley.com

California suspends some disability claims, citing fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California says scammers are stealing doctors’ credentials to file fake disability claims. The Employment Development Department said Thursday they has suspended 345,000 disability claims associated with 27,000 doctors. The department said most of those claims are likely fraudulent. But some of them are legitimate claims from people who can’t work because […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Clinica Sierra Vista now only offering Covid testing to established patients by appointment only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Clinica Sierra Vista announced a few changes to its Covid testing procedures for those looking to get tested in Kern and Fresno counties. It will now only offer testing to established patients by appointment only and will not be offering walk-up testing. “Like many other providers and medical establishments, we […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

FCDPH plans to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable population

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Health announced they will be handing out COVID-19 test kits to vulnerable populations of Fresno County. Health officials will be giving out 37,000 iHealth at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to residents through a new program. The Fresno County Internal Services Department and Graphic Communication Services will be […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Skiing
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Friday, Jan. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Shelly Baird School – Cancelled. Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District – Plan B. Pixley School – Plan A. Kerman Unified – Plan A. Tulare City School District – Plan C. […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘We found a lot of blood at the scene’: Fresno Sheriff arrest boyfriend for murder of missing mom

An earlier headline of this story said missing mom found dead, which is incorrect. Missy Hernandez has still not been found, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies. The headline has been updated. FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The search for a 30-year-old Fresno mom has turned into a homicide investigation. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Ambulance restrictions aim to help hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno health officials are sounding the alarm as cases COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the Central Valley. With hospitals filling up, health officials are implementing a new strategy to make sure medical facilities don’t reach a breaking point. Fresno County is taking extra precautions to make sure that precious hospital […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Staffing shortages remain top concern as Fresno police union overwhelmingly rejects city contract

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Tensions are running high at the Fresno Police Department as the union overwhelmingly turned down a contract offered by the city.  The previous contract had expired in July. Fresno Police Officers Association members cited low pay compared to other Valley agencies as one of the biggest deterrents and the FPOA president […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy