Golf

Webb Simpson healthy, focused on rebound from ‘letdown year’

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196zde_0dj73oyh00

Webb Simpson is confident he’s on the verge of a rebound in 2022 after finishing with his lowest year-end world ranking in four years.

Simpson hasn’t won since the RBC Heritage in June 2020. It was his second win on the PGA Tour that season, adding to his title in Phoenix, and it elevated Simpson to a career-best fourth in the Official World Golf ranking.

He played well the remainder of the year and then kicked off 2021 with a tie for 17th at the Tournament of Champions and a tie for fourth at the Sony Open.

That would prove to be Simpson’s best finish of the year as he would go on to post only four more top-10s.

Simpson battled through COVID-19, missed the cut at the U.S. Open after a bout with the flu and suffered what he called a “fluke” neck injury in May that forced him to withdraw from the Wells Fargo and ultimately created problems in his golf swing.

“It was a letdown year I guess,” he said Tuesday. “I had a lot of sympathy for guys who have gone through injury because I had never gone through it, and it really messes with you for a while.”

After beginning the 2021-22 FedEx Cup season with a tie for 30th and a missed cut, Simpson sought out noted swing coach Butch Harmon for a lesson.

“I’ve missed out on the Tour Championship, Ryder Cup and Tournament of Champions, and those are my favorite events,” he said. “So I felt like I needed to putt into some extra work into the offseason, and it feels great.”

Simpson took a month off of competition to work on his swing changes and soon after this returned, he finished T14 at The CJ Cup, T8 at The RSM Classic and 17th at the Hero World Challenge. He still finished 2021 ranked 27th – his lowest year-ending rank since he was 43rd at the end of 2017 – but Simpson believes the fruits of his labor are about to be realized.

That could come as soon as this week at the Sony Open, where he is the second favorite at +1200 by DraftKings. He has three consecutive top-five finishes in the event and said Honolulu’s Waialae Country Club is “a golf course that I love.”

That’s the reason Simpson traveled all the way from his home in Charlotte to compete in the second leg of the Hawaii swing. He can get to The Open Championship in less time.

“This is really far from Charlotte, it’s really far. I realized that when I got off the plane in Phoenix, I’m not even halfway there,” he said. “I love it here. I have great memories here.

“And it is a golf course that if I put top five favorite courses for me and my game, this would be one of them: It’s short, it’s tight, we have doglegs, we have wind, I love bermuda greens.

“It’s a trip worth taking. Charlotte is freezing right now.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Battling flu, Covid, neck injury” – Webb Simpson recalls a frustrating year

USA’s Webb Simpson reckoned that 2021 was a frustrating year on the PGA Tour. “From neck injury to catching COVID-19, the 36-year-old’s journey was nothing less than a roller-coaster last year. “Battling flu, Covid, neck injury,” he remembered on Tuesday to reporters. “I feel like that crept...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?

Check out the clubs being used by Webb Simpson. Aside from an Odyssey putter, the American has a full set of Titleist clubs in the bag and has been with the brand many years now. Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?. Driver. Titleist TS3. For many years he had...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Webb Simpson: I dream of being Ryder Cup captain one day

Webb Simpson could have counted himself very unlucky not to have been picked for the Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits. That being said, only divine intervention could have stopped that trailblazing side of Americans who were simply too good. Yet Simpson, 36, has detailed his dissapointment at watching the...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
FanSided

Webb Simpson happily ditches Charlotte’s cold for Hawaii

Webb Simpson had a very long commute from Charlotte, NC, to Wai’alae CC on the south side of the island of Oahu for the Sony Open. In fact, he thinks it’s a longer trip than going to the British Open. But he didn’t care. Charlotte was freezing, he said, and he was looking for a golf course he liked and some warm weather.
CHARLOTTE, NC
golfpunkhq.com

Paige Spiranac becomes Shot Scope Ambassador

Shot Scope, a leading international manufacturer of GPS-based game tracking and distance measuring smartwatches, as well as laser rangefinders, has named golf personality and digital influencer, Paige Spiranac as a Global Brand Ambassador. Backed by products that offer real-time on-course swing performance tracking capabilities and precise distance measuring, Shot Scope...
GOLF
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Fedex Cup#Ryder Cup#The Rbc Heritage#The Pga Tour#The Wells Fargo#T14#The Hero World Challenge
thegolfnewsnet.com

Why is Bryson DeChambeau wearing a baseball cap and not his driving cap? He explains

Bryson DeChambeau has surprised fans this season wit his new look. At the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, DeChambeau did not his trademark driving cap, instead choosing to wear a baseball cap. DeChambeau has worn baseball caps in the past, particularly in practice rounds and in other obligations, but on Thursday through Sunday, DeChambeau has worn that Ben Hogan-inspired driving cap.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, conflict over son Charlie's future

According to an insider from OK! Magazine, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have disagreed over what the future holds for Charlie who is 12 years old. "Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his. Tiger isn't trying to be pushy, he's just proud of...
GOLF
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

