ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Reynolds backs $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates

By DAVID PITT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXOvl_0dj73f2A00
1 of 7

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday night that Iowa cut taxes by nearly $2 billion by moving to a 4% flat income tax phased in over four years and repealing all state taxes on retirement income beginning next year.

The plan would allow retirees 55 and older to exempt income from individual retirement accounts, pensions and annuities and would include farmers who can exempt income earned from cash rent on farmland or capital gains on sale of their farmland.

Reynolds made the proposal in the annual Condition of the State message to the Legislature, which convened its session Monday.

The flat tax proposal would reduce state revenue by an estimated $1.58 billion by tax year 2026 when it would be fully implemented.

“The cuts will occur gradually over the next four years so that we protect priorities like education and public safety. But in the first year alone, taxpayers will save almost $500 million. And by 2026, when the bill is fully implemented, an average Iowa family will pay over $1,300 less in taxes, which is on top of their $1,000 tax cut from the 2018 bill,” she said.

The retirement tax relief would reduce state revenue by an estimated $400 million in 2023, the first year she proposes it to be effective.

Reynolds plans to leave $2 billion in the state’s taxpayer relief fund to be tapped if state revenue growth falls below a projection of 4% on average per year. State spending growth has typically been about 2% in recent years and Reynolds budget team expects the difference between revenue growth and spending growth to be enough to pay for the changes.

Reynolds also proposed other significant policy changes, including:

— Reduces unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks and makes it more difficult for unemployed workers to reject job offers. She also proposes creating a division within Iowa Workforce Development that focuses on helping unemployed workers find jobs.

— Launching a national recruitment campaign for law enforcement and corrections officers that includes $1,000 retention bonuses, and offering one-time $1,000 retention bonus for teachers who promise to remain in the state for another year. with money coming from federal American Rescue Plan funds.

— Capping damages that can be sought in lawsuits for trucking accidents and in medical malpractice lawsuits.

— Instituting statewide building codes, which would apply to commercial buildings including daycare centers.

— Requiring school districts to publish class materials online and provide a list of books available in school libraries with a process for anyone to challenge a book.

— Requiring students to pass a citizenship test before graduating from high school.

— Requiring all gasoline retailers with compatible gas pumps and lines to offer E15 by 2026. Any newly installed equipment must be E85 compliant for gasoline or B20 for biofuel.

— Allowing middle- and low-income families and students with an individualized educational plan to take 70% of their state allocated per-pupil funding — about $5,300 per student — to move their child to the education system of their choice.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Staffing marks top education goal for New Mexico lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are meeting starting Jan. 18 to craft the state budget, about half of which is expected to go to K-12 education. Early proposals from key legislative committees and the governor put the total budget around $8.4 billion and the K-12 public school budget at around $3.8 billion, a 12% increase over last year.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
The Associated Press

Bill would make it easier for homeless to get state IDs

BOSTON (AP) — A bill approved by the Massachusetts Senate would make it easier for people who are homeless to obtain a state ID. Under current state law, a person experiencing homelessness who wants to obtain a Massachusetts identification card is faced with costly fees and documentation requirements, including providing proof of a residence that they may not have.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Judge denies North Dakota’s federal oil leasing request

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A judge has denied North Dakota’s request for an order forcing the federal government to hold oil lease sales. The Bureau of Land Management is planning to hold such a sale in the first quarter of 2022 after canceling all sales last year. The Bismarck Tribune reports U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor ruled against the state Friday in part because a U.S. Justice Department attorney has offered an assurance that the bureau plans to hold the sale imminently.
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

FEC rejects campaign finance complaint against Rep. Omar

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has tossed out a 2019 complaint against Rep. Ilhan Omar from a conservative group alleging the Minnesota Democrat illegally spent campaign funds on her now-husband’s political consulting firm. The Star Tribune reports the from the Virginia-based National Legal and Policy Center...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

721K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy