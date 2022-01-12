ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Maryland mayor resigns amid revenge porn scandal

WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mayor in Maryland has resigned weeks after he was charged with distributing revenge porn online. The City of Cambridge posted a statement online Monday that Andrew Bradshaw submitted his resignation. News outlets...

wjla.com

Essence

Disgraced Judge Who Hurled Racial Slurs Replaced By Black Judge

Many have demanded Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle M. Odinet resign from her position, however she has chosen to take an unpaid leave of absence. A Lafayette judge who was heard on video spewing racial slurs has been replaced by a Black judge, at least temporarily. This comes after many...
POLITICS
The Independent

Man who faked his death to escape prosecution is found alive and suffering from Covid in Scotland

A Rhode Island man who faked his own death in order to dodge fraud and sexual assault charges has reportedly been found alive in Scotland. Nicholas Alahverdian supposedly died at age 32 from complications associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, he was discovered – now using the name Arthur Knight – on a ventilator fighting Covid-19 in a hospital in Glasgow, Scotland. The Providence Journal reported that Mr Alahverdian was arrested by Interpol at the hospital last month, shocking the staff, who had no idea they had been caring for a fugitive. The Utah County Attorney's Office told the publication that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Michigan AG says scheme to overthrow election with fake electors ‘may go all the way to the top’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show Thursday, where she spoke about the scheme in which Republicans in several states that President Biden won forged election documents in an attempt to give the election to former President Trump. Fraudulent electors in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia sent documents to the National Archives to certify the election for Trump, despite Biden having won. While no one has been arrested yet in connection with this attempted election fraud, Nessel expects authorities to gather more evidence, and that this may have been orchestrated from the highest levels of government.
MICHIGAN STATE
WJLA

Marilyn Mosby vows to fight federal indictment: 'I am innocent'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Defiantly and emotionally, indicted Baltimore City State’s Attorney spoke out for the first time since the perjury and false mortgage application statement charges became public Thursday afternoon, vowing to fight the charges and claiming innocence. It was important to be seen and heard, Mosby said,...
BALTIMORE, MD

