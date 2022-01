Salt Lake County mask mandate will stay in place for now. The Salt Lake County Council voted 5-4 Thursday to not overturn the health department's mask mandate. Republican Council Chair Laurie Stringham was the swing vote and said she wants to find a way to slow the spread of COVID without having a mandate in place. She said she’s meeting with state leaders on Monday morning, and if they can come up with a better solution, she said the council will vote to overturn the mandate next week. When the Council voted to overturn a mask mandate for schools in August, all of its Republican members were on board. This time, Republican Council Member Aimee Winder Newton jumped ship and voted to keep the mandate. She said this time is different because COVID is so widespread it’s causing worker shortages. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO