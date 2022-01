New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft laid down the gauntlet to Bill Belichick, according to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy. McCoy ran into Kraft at a party and they got to talking about quarterback Tom Brady, who left the Patriots and joined the Bucs with McCoy — and immediately won a Super Bowl. After Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together, Brady managed to get his first Super Bowl win without the Patriots coach. And Kraft seemed ready to put the pressure on Belichick, who was at least partially responsible for Brady’s departure,

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO