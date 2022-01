NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new information about what went wrong in Sunday’s deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx and the safety failures at the center of the investigation. An FDNY source told CBS2 there were several space heaters inside the apartment where the fire started, and one of those heaters was reportedly left on for days. PHOTOS: On The Scene Of Deadly Fire At Bronx Apartment Building CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis also learned federal safety regulators are looking into the heater that sparked the fire. They’re trying to determine if it was defective. The FDNY is focusing its investigation on self-closing doors inside...

BRONX, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO