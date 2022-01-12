ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Night Forecast: Light rain & cloudy night, sunshine & milder Wednesday

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

OVERNIGHT: Rain ending. Clouds linger through daybreak but decreasing. Lows: lower 40s and some 30s north of I-20 and west of HWY 69. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Milder day. High: 62. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 40. High: 68. Wind: West-Northwest 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds return for the afternoon and evening. Low: 44. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph. Late Friday night into Saturday morning, a 10% to 20% chance of rain with our next cold front.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Temperatures fall during the day. Morning temperatures in the 50s, falling into the 40s for the afternoon. Windy! Wind: NW 20 mph and higher gusts.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a chilly day. Low: 30. High: 50. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 29. High: 57. Wind: North 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 36. High: 64. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

KETK / FOX51 News

