Giants tower past Bluestreaks

CHISHOLM — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team took advantage of some offense in the paint and ran away with a 55-38 win over Chisholm, on Monday night.

“I think in the second half we really moved the ball around and it led to some easy buckets,” Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said.

The Giants got out to a 9-2 lead early in the first half when Alexa Fossell scored four quick points before Maija Hill hit a jumper and Maggie Lamppa tossed in a layup to make it a 8-0 Giants lead.

The Bluestreaks fought their way back into the game when Tresa Baumgard broke the shutout with a bucket and Hannah Kne hit a deep three-pointer to make it a 9-5 game.

The teams then traded buckets and Chisholm got two points from Baumgard to make it an 11-7 contest. Both squads kept things close throughout the first half with Mesabi East taking the 24-19 lead over Chisholm into the break.

Baumgard led the Bluestreaks with eight points in the half while Kora Forsline had seven to lead the Giants.

“I thought we made a lot of mistakes in that first half,” Bluestreaks coach Pam Pioske said. “We knew coming into the second half that we would have to turn it on.”

The Giants scored four quick points to start the second half. Forsline and Hill hit some free throws to make it a 27-19 game. Chisholm got a bucket from Lola Huhta to make it a six point contest and Katie Pearson made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to just four, 27-23.

The Bluestreaks got a three-pointer from Kne to cut the Giants lead to just three points but that would be as close as Chisholm would get.

Forsline got hot from the floor and extended the Mesabi East lead to 34-27, forcing Pioskie into taking another time out.

Hill made a pair of free throws to make it a nine point Giants lead and Forsline hit a two point jumper followed by a three-point jumper to make it a 41-27 Mesabi East lead.

The Bluestreaks tried to get back into the game but the Giants defense was just too much.

Mesabi East closed out the scoring when Forsline made a pair of free throws to close out her scoring at 23 points, while Alexa Fossell made three free throws to make it a 55-38 contest.

“Mesabi East is a great team on defense,” Pioske said. “They really shut us down.”

The Giants had nearly 40 rebounds in the contest.

“We really crashed the boards tonight,” Whiting said. “We have to keep playing good solid basketball.”

Hannah Kne hit four three-pointers to lead Chisholm.

Mesabi East will travel to Moose Lake/WillowRiver on Thursday. The Bluestreaks will travel to Fond du Lac on Thursday.

ME 24 31 — 55

CHS 19 19 — 38

Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 7, Gianna Lay 3, Maija Hill 12, Elli Theel 2, Korsa Forsline 23, Maggie Lamppa 6, Marta Forsline 2; Three pointers: K. Forsline 2, Lamppa 1; Free throws: 21-33; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: None;

Chisholm: Katie Peterson 7, Lola Huhta 2, Hannah Kne 12, Jordan Temple 5, Olivia Hutchings 2, Tresa Baumgard 10; Three pointers: Kne 4; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Pearson, Kne;