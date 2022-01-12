ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Mask mandates will continue for schools in Guilford County, Forsyth County

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEvmb_0dj71CYn00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools voted on Tuesday to keep their mask mandates for students and staff.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Guilford County board members enacted the policy in July and originally planned to reevaluate it every 10 weeks or once per academic quarter.

The law, which was passed in August, requires that school districts vote monthly on whether the policy should be modified.

GCS adopted an official policy in September.

The GSC school board will reconsider the matter at its next meeting.

WS/FCS voted to keep the mask mandate during a meeting where they also discussed teacher salary schedules and a $16M calculation error that impacted many teachers’ bonuses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 9

Related
FOX8 News

Redistricting maps were kept in North Carolina, but struck down in Ohio. What’s the difference?

(WGHP) — After a three-judge panel in Raleigh upheld the redistricting maps drawn by the state General Assembly, two rulings involving similar claims in Ohio came out quite differently. The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday struck down the congressional maps approved by the state’s redistricting commission, following a decision earlier this week on the state […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Government
Forsyth County, NC
Health
Guilford County, NC
Education
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Education
County
Guilford County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilford County Schools#Mandates#School Board#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Gcs#Gsc#Ws Fcs
FOX8 News

Hundreds of Cone Health employees are out sick with COVID-19

(WGHP) — Cone Health’s chief operating officer said Thursday 400 employees are out sick with COVID, including 100 nurses.  The number of people calling out is approximately 6% of the total employees with the system.  “We are definitely a tighter team than we were before this,” said Zoe Suggs, assistant director of nursing at Wesley […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro officials responding to house fire on Fairview Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are responding to a fire on Fairview Street in Greensboro on Thursday night. Firefighters and officers are on the scene of the house fire. No one was injured, and no other properties are involved. Fire officials say the house is an unoccupied rental house, and the people renting the house […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem preparing roads for winter weather

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston Salem city salt trucks are hitting the roads early ahead of this weekend’s impending winter storm. Sr. Community Educator Randy Britton said crews hit the street early due to a staffing shortage. Britton said they asked employees in different departments to drive salt trucks to help cover the city in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
FOX8 News

Would you? Half of North Carolinians would NOT stop to help a stranded driver in a snowstorm, survey finds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a chance for winter weather impacting parts of Eastern North Carolina this weekend. Which begs the question … Driving during the winter months weather can be a treacherous task if roads are filled with ice and snow, causing many drivers to break down possibly and be stranded for extended periods of time. Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek, […]
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy