Investors need to consider opportunities presented by megatrends across alternative asset classes as it becomes increasingly difficult to generate stable income-driven returns and alpha through the public markets alone, according to J.P. Morgan Asset Management in its fourth annual Global Alternatives Outlook, Seeing the Forest and the Trees, which provides a 12- to 18-month outlook across every key alternative asset classes and highlights the views of the CEOs, CIOs and strategists from the firm's more than $200 billion alternatives platform.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO