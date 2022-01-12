TikTok Sports Talk: Same old, same old for the Bears’ staff changes

LAKE FOREST – There are a few numbers that are haunting Bears’ fans at the moment, and they won’t be changing at least for a while.

The first is 36 years, which is their current Super Bowl championship drought after failing to make the postseason in 2021. Another is seven, which is the number of head coaches the Bears have had take the job and fail to win a Super Bowl in their tenure, including the recently fired Matt Nagy.

Seven is also the number of top football executives the Bears have had in that position who have yet to capture a championship while with the franchise. That includes three consecutive full time general managers, including the recently fired Ryan Pace.

It’s made for a tradition for the franchise to spend the first day of the end of a season looking for someone new to take one or both of those positions. The Bears did so on Monday for the second time in seven years, having fired head coach Marc Trestman and general manager Phil Emery after the conclusion of the 2014 season.

Larry Hawley covered this trend in his weekly “TikTok Sports Talk” on WGN News Now on Tuesday. You can watch that in the video above.

