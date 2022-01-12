ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

GM Koby Altman signs contract extension with Cavs: report

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers signed general manager Koby Altman to a multi-year contract extension, outlets reported on Tuesday.

The deal runs through the 2027-2028 season, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski . The new contract comes with a new job title: president of basketball operations.

Altman, 39, joined the Cavs in 2012 and was part of the organization for their championship in 2016. He became the general manager the following year.

Cleveland is 23-18 with a slew of young stars, including Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, who are generating tons of praise across the league.

Cavs rout short-handed Jazz to improve to 3-1 on 6-game trip

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 15 of career-high 23 points in the third quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the short-handed Utah Jazz 111-91 on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had his first triple-double with 11 points, a career-high 15 assists and a career-high 10 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen added 20 points, Kevin Love […]
Garland, Allen lead Cavaliers past struggling Spurs, 114-109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Darius Garland scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat San Antonio 114-109, extending the Spurs’ losing streak to five. Jarrett Allen finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for Cleveland, which won its third straight and fourth in five games. Dejounte Murray had 30 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Koby Altman
Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
After blowout, Durant says 'Bulls basketball is back'

The Chicago Bulls already had clinched the season series against the Brooklyn Nets by winning the first two Kyrie Irving-less meetings. But what transpired Wednesday night at the United Center transcended the typical loss. The Nets ran away and hid from the Bulls, blitzing them with a second-half barrage that...
Chicago Bulls should wait and sign one of these 3 buyout candidates

Even after coming off a brutal loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls still remain atop the Eastern Conference. Although, that loss only confirmed some common suspicions. The Bulls saw Derrick Jones Jr. go out with a knee injury within the first 30 seconds of that game, and thus...
How Damian Lillard's injury could affect Bulls

Damian Lillard is not only one of the game's great players, but he has been an exemplary ambassador for the small-market Portland Trail Blazers. So their fan base surely is reeling from Wednesday's news, first reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that the All-Star guard will undergo surgery to address a lingering abdominal injury. Lillard will be sidelined indefinitely for a Portland team that is 16-24 and currently in 10th place in the Western Conference.
