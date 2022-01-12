Jaanuu Lands $75 Million Investment to Make Stylish Medical Scrubs

Jaanuu, an El Segundo-based startup that designs and produces scrubs and medical apparel for health care professionals, has landed a $75 million investment from French private equity firm Eurazeo.

Eurazeo’s minority investment in Jaanuu brings the startup’s total capital raised to approximately $100 million since its founding in 2013, the companies announced Tuesday. Jaanuu is Paris-based Eurazeo’s first investment in the consumer health care realm.

The direct-to-consumer brand was started by siblings Shaan Sethi and Dr. Neela Sethi, and has looked to make a name for itself by offering a stylish yet comfortable spin on medical scrubs through digital ecommerce channels. Jaanuu isn’t the only local D2C medical apparel startup to have found success in its space; Santa Monica-based FIGS, which also launched in 2013, went public on the New York Stock Exchange last May.

Representatives for Jaanuu did not immediately return a request for comment. Eurazeo’s investment will support the startup’s brand marketing and product development initiatives as it looks to grow its footprint globally, the companies said.

Jaanuu’s previous investors include billionaire Ron Burkle of West Hollywood-based private equity firm Yucaipa Companies, as well as West Los Angeles-based BAM Ventures and New York-based Cult Capital.