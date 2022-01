It’s been a bumpy season for Blues forward James Neal. He came to camp on a tryout basis, made the team and played in 17 of the team’s first 18 games before getting hurt. He missed 15 games, and when he got healthy again he had lost his roster spot to Logan Brown. The Blues had to put Neal on waivers to place him on the taxi squad; nobody put in a claim for the 34-year-old forward who has 10 20-goal seasons and scored 40 in 2011-12 but had just five in a COVID-affected 2020-’21 season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO