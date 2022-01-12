Young Dolph Murder Suspects Arrested

Bizzy Banks—a burgeoning rap star in the Brooklyn drill scene—was arrested on Friday, January 7, at his home in Hackensack, New Jersey. He was booked on weapon, drug, and money laundering charges, the Daily Voice reports and public jail records confirm. During a SWAT team raid of the rapper’s apartment, police reportedly found a loaded gun and two pounds of marijuana. Banks is being held at the Bergen County Jail and is awaiting a court appearance. When reached by Pitchfork, Banks’ representatives declined to comment on the matter.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO