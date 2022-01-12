ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Young Dolph Murder Suspects Arrested

By Nina Corcoran, Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 3 days ago
A person has been arrested for the murder of Young Dolph, the 36-year-old rapper who was shot dead on November 17 in Memphis, Rolling Stone reports. Police took the suspect—23-year-old Justin Johnson, a rapper...

Bizzy Banks Arrested on Drugs, Weapons, Money Laundering Charges

Bizzy Banks—a burgeoning rap star in the Brooklyn drill scene—was arrested on Friday, January 7, at his home in Hackensack, New Jersey. He was booked on weapon, drug, and money laundering charges, the Daily Voice reports and public jail records confirm. During a SWAT team raid of the rapper’s apartment, police reportedly found a loaded gun and two pounds of marijuana. Banks is being held at the Bergen County Jail and is awaiting a court appearance. When reached by Pitchfork, Banks’ representatives declined to comment on the matter.
