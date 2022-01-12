Forward Janesville plans annual honors luncheon March 1

JANESVILLE

Forward Janesville plans to rekindle its annual, in-person awards luncheon this spring with a banquet and reception program March 1 at the Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.

The local chamber of commerce group uses the annual banquet to honor local member businesses and business people for their achievements.

This year, those honored include three women, including a longtime Forward Janesville volunteer who, for more than 20 years, has tackled duties for the chamber’s events and fundraising efforts.

Forward Janesville marketing coordinator Jenny Tschudy said longtime Forward Janesville member and volunteer Verna Saladino, will be awarded for the 21 years she’s spent as a Forward Janesville Ambassador.

Forward Janesville Ambassadors are recognizable at local business and public events as chamber members clad in bright red shirts or jackets and who handle a range of unpaid responsibilities for the chamber, Tschudy said, including fundraising and greeting new member businesses at chamber events.

Saladino in recent years has taken the helm of some of the Ambassador’s biggest roles, including the overseeing of grant funding from the Chamber to member nonprofit organizations.

Saladino, a local Realtor for the Briggs Realty Group, told The Gazette she first got into the Ambassador group to help professionally network and meet more local business people.

But she said she grew to embrace the role as a friendly presence at chamber meet-and-greets who scours events for new members who might not have met many other business people.

Other winners who’ll be honored at the dinner in March include:

Entrepreneur of the Year: Courtney Perakis, a former financial advisor and Janesville entrepreneur who in spring of 2021, during a lingering pandemic, launched The Sugar Exchange, a new downtown candy and ice cream shop and soda fountainEmerging Leader of the Year: Jennifer McCarthy, an accounting professional for Baker TillyDiversity Award: Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship ProgramEducator of the Year: Hedberg Public LibraryLarge business of the year: Blackhawk Technical CollegeBusiness of the Year: Gray Brewing Company

Rock Road Companies; RH Batterman; Frank Silha and Sons Excavating, Inc.; and the City of Janesville will share the Community Improvement Award of the Year for their contributions to the 39/90 Interstate Expansion Project. Award Sponsor, Mercyhealth

A lifetime achievement award will be presented to outgoing Forward Janesville President John Beckord. Beckord had been at the helm of the chamber for two decades when he announced his retirement in late 2019, just prior to the pandemic

Beckord agreed to stay on as president for more than a year as Forward Janesville focused on recruitment of a new chamber leader during the pandemic shutdown in 2020. Beckord again agreed to extended his tenure for months in the summer of 2021, after a newly hired Forward Janesville president died unexpectedly following a motorcycle crash in Illinois.