Janesville, WI

Forward Janesville plans annual honors luncheon March 1

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE

Forward Janesville plans to rekindle its annual, in-person awards luncheon this spring with a banquet and reception program March 1 at the Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville.

The local chamber of commerce group uses the annual banquet to honor local member businesses and business people for their achievements.

This year, those honored include three women, including a longtime Forward Janesville volunteer who, for more than 20 years, has tackled duties for the chamber’s events and fundraising efforts.

Forward Janesville marketing coordinator Jenny Tschudy said longtime Forward Janesville member and volunteer Verna Saladino, will be awarded for the 21 years she’s spent as a Forward Janesville Ambassador.

Forward Janesville Ambassadors are recognizable at local business and public events as chamber members clad in bright red shirts or jackets and who handle a range of unpaid responsibilities for the chamber, Tschudy said, including fundraising and greeting new member businesses at chamber events.

Saladino in recent years has taken the helm of some of the Ambassador’s biggest roles, including the overseeing of grant funding from the Chamber to member nonprofit organizations.

Saladino, a local Realtor for the Briggs Realty Group, told The Gazette she first got into the Ambassador group to help professionally network and meet more local business people.

But she said she grew to embrace the role as a friendly presence at chamber meet-and-greets who scours events for new members who might not have met many other business people.

Other winners who’ll be honored at the dinner in March include:

Entrepreneur of the Year: Courtney Perakis, a former financial advisor and Janesville entrepreneur who in spring of 2021, during a lingering pandemic, launched The Sugar Exchange, a new downtown candy and ice cream shop and soda fountainEmerging Leader of the Year: Jennifer McCarthy, an accounting professional for Baker TillyDiversity Award: Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship ProgramEducator of the Year: Hedberg Public LibraryLarge business of the year: Blackhawk Technical CollegeBusiness of the Year: Gray Brewing Company

Rock Road Companies; RH Batterman; Frank Silha and Sons Excavating, Inc.; and the City of Janesville will share the Community Improvement Award of the Year for their contributions to the 39/90 Interstate Expansion Project. Award Sponsor, Mercyhealth

A lifetime achievement award will be presented to outgoing Forward Janesville President John Beckord. Beckord had been at the helm of the chamber for two decades when he announced his retirement in late 2019, just prior to the pandemic

Beckord agreed to stay on as president for more than a year as Forward Janesville focused on recruitment of a new chamber leader during the pandemic shutdown in 2020. Beckord again agreed to extended his tenure for months in the summer of 2021, after a newly hired Forward Janesville president died unexpectedly following a motorcycle crash in Illinois.

GazetteXtra

Blackhawk Tech, Beloit College plan Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorations

BELOIT An array of activities are planned for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which officially is observed Monday, at area educational institutions with lots of youth participation. Blackhawk Technical College is partnering with YWCA Rock County to host a virtual community-wide MLK commemoration event, which will be streamed live at noon Saturday on the YWCA’s Facebook page. ...
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

VetsRoll cancels planned May trip due to omicron surge

BELOIT The VetsRoll trip planned for this year has been cancelled due to the spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, according to VetsRoll co-founder Mark Finnegan. VetsRoll took its last trip to Washington D.C. to visit various war memorials and sites with hundreds of veterans in 2019. Since then, the trips have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

Beloit vaccination rate continues to lag other Rock County communities

Beloit’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to lag behind neighboring municipalities and the Rock County rate as the omicron variant surges in the region, according to data published Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The city of Beloit reported a first-dose vaccination rate of 47.6% (17,519 doses) with 43.3% of residents (15,960 doses) fully vaccinated, DHS data shows. In the town of Beloit, 71% of residents (5,437 doses) have at least one shot and 65.3% (5,000 doses) of town residents are fully vaccinated. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high

COVID-19 cases continue to increase, particularly among the young, as the number of hospitalizations in Rock County set a record Thursday. There were 75 people hospitalized in Rock County because of COVID-19 as of Thursday. The previous high mark was 74 hospitalizations on Nov. 18, 2020, according to Rock County Public Health Department data. There were 4,421 active cases in the county Thursday and a case rate of 1,559 per...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Court listings for Jan. 3-9, 2022

Rock County LAURIE J. ALLISON, 64, of 434 Milton Ave. #2, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 20 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record. DANIEL P. COONER, 44, of 574 S. Main St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 75 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

City of Milton, four towns want to join Edgerton Fire Protection District

The city of Milton and four other municipalities announced Monday they intend to formally pursue joining the Edgerton Fire Protection District. Milton, as well as the towns of Milton, Harmony, Johnstown and Lima, will join Edgerton’s existing district, which already includes that city and the surrounding townships of Albion, Fulton, Porter and Sumner. “It is the best option for our communities,” said Milton Mayor Anissa Welch at a press conference...
MILTON, WI
GazetteXtra

Five candidates will vie for three seats open on Janesville’s School Board

JANESVILLE Five candidates will be running for three seats on the Janesville School Board ahead of the spring election April 5. Incumbents Jim Millard, Cathy Myers and Michelle Haworth will be running to keep their seats. Two newcomers will be on the ballot, Audrey Smith and Amie Hughes. There will be no February primary in the race. The election will be held April 5. Other nonpartisan state and local elections will be held the same day. Questions regarding elections, voter registration and more can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov or the Rock County clerk’s election information website, www.co.rock .wi.us/countyclerk-election -information.
JANESVILLE, WI
