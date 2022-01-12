ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD short 108 officers in meeting recommended 911 response time, study says

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the Austin Police Department experiences high 911 response times and an officer shortage, a new study conducted reveals what would be needed to meet an ideal response time. The study, funded by the Greater Austin Crime Commission and conducted by University of New Haven and Texas State University, analyzed six...

austonia.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

