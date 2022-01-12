Moose rescued after being trapped in Breckenridge basement

A moose in Breckenridge was rescued on Monday after getting trapped in a basement, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A moose in Breckenridge was rescued on Monday after getting trapped in a basement, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Wildlife officers were sent to a home off Ski Hill Road in western Breckenridge about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the moose was grazing near the home when it fell through a snow-covered window well and into the home's basement. Wildlife officers opened doors to create an exit for the moose, but because it required going up a staircase, it would not leave, according to a release from the agency.

Wildlife officers tranquilized the moose and cut off its antlers to ensure it would fit up the home's staircase and also reduce the chance of causing further damage, officials said.

The moose was carried up the staircase and outside by wildlife officers with help from Breckenridge and Blue River police officers and the Red, White & Blue Fire District and EMS, according to a release.

District Wildlife Manager Jake Kay said the moose sustained a cut on its leg during the incident, but appeared to be healthy.

Because of the incident, Kay and other wildlife officials encouraged residents to be mindful of window wells.

"It's important that window wells allow people in a home to escape in the event of an emergency, but at times they can be hazards to wildlife," said Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. "Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home."