Staying in Seattle: Sounders Academy alum Dylan Teves joins the club as Homegrown Player

By Joseph Mondello
soundersfc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDylan Teves is staying is coming home. The Seattle Sounders on Tuesday announced the signing of Homegrown Player Dylan Teves out of the University of Washington. Teves, 21, spent four years in the Sounders Academy before joining the Huskies program. A standout in the Rave Green youth system, Teves made 12...

www.soundersfc.com

