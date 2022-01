Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves spoke with media members for about 12 minutes following the Ducks' 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona. The Ducks trailed the Wildcats by 17 points late in the third quarter only for Oregon to storm back and pick up the win. The win is the team's ninth this season and acts as the biggest to date for their postseason resume.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO