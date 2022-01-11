ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Rockingham Crime Report: Jan. 10

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RopmD_0dj6xEIH00

Jan. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:55 p.m., police responded to the BP gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing six different items of beef jerky, valued at around $32. The case is inactive.

Jan. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:36 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on East Broad Avenue along South Long Drive following a report of a suspect driving while impaired. The Rockingham Police Department charged Silvano Jimenez.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:41 p.m., police responded to Carolina Jewelry and Pawn on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect cashing fraudulent checks of $2,697.15. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:01 p.m., police responded to Cox Street following a report of a suspect spending someone else’s food stamp card. The case is active.

Jan. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:51 a.m., police responded to a Speedway gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect communicating threats. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:30 p.m., police responded to a residence on Old Aberdeen Road following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm within city limits. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:35 p.m., police responded to Charlie’s Corner on Old Aberdeen Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Queen bedspread, valued at $70. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:14 a.m., police responded to Fairfield Inn & Suites on West Greene Street following a report of a suspect breaking into four back passenger windows, valued at $2,000, and stealing two pairs of Jordan tennis shoes, valued at $500, and $500 in cash. The case is active.

Jan. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:13 p.m., police responded to Cookout on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing a black leather wallet, valued at $10, along with a Firehouse gift card, valued at $25, various identification cards and $30. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:50 p.m., police responded to Bread and Butter on Roberdel Road following a report of a suspect refusing to leave property and not following lawful commands. The Rockingham Police Department charged Michelle Lynn Saylor.

Jan. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:11 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hood Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s house and breaking two double pane windows, valued at $600. The case is active.

