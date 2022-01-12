ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redfin will buy Bay Equity Home Loans for $135M in bid to boost mortgage business

By Taylor Soper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle real estate giant Redfin announced that it will pay an estimated $135 million in cash and stock to purchase Bay Equity Home Loans, a Bay Area-based mortgage lender that is active in 42 states and employs 1,200 people. The deal should provide a boost to Redfin’s lending business....

Jason Bateman
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Company#Bay Equity Home Loans#Redfin Mortgage#Bay Equity#Rdfn#Rbc Capital Markets
