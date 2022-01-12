ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heathrow reports 600,000 cancellations due to Omicron fears

 3 days ago

(Sharecast News) - Britain's Heathrow airport on Tuesday said at least 600,000 passengers cancelled flights during December in response to the surge of Omicron Covid cases and fears of new travel curbs. The airport also warned that the sector may not recover until 2025 unless travel restrictions were fully...

