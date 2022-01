CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s Part 2 of The Mayfield Matrix as the Orange and Brown Talk crew looks at another way the Browns could handle their QB situation. What if the Browns brought in a veteran as a hedge, another QB who has started and could be a backup to Mayfield but also be ready to take over in 2022 if things don’t go well? It would be a quarterback with more upside than Case Keenum, but not a QB who is so good he would demand to start in Cleveland.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO