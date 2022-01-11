Thomas Bryant on track to return on Wednesday

Josh Robbins: Thomas Bryant, out for almost one year following an ACL tear, is on track to be available tomorrow when the Wizards host the Magic, Wes Unseld Jr. said.

Source: Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Thomas Bryant (ACL) is on track to be available tomorrow vs the Orlando Magic, Wes Unseld Jr. says. – 5:23 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Getting to the Bradley Beal news in a bit, but Wes Unseld Jr. also says that Thomas Bryant (ACL) should be back and available for the Wizards’ next game. Bryant hasn’t played since Jan. 9, 2021 – 5:20 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Montrezl Harrell is getting out of protocols but couldn’t get to Orlando in time for today’s game. Davis Bertans (foot sprain) is available.

Unseld is hopeful Thomas Bryant (ACL) will return next week. – 4:49 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Thomas Bryant. Windmill. Easy.

He’ll be back soon. They need him.

[@Thomas Bryant] pic.twitter.com/ENiZH1Z5xg – 12:15 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, and Davis Bertans are all questionable at Magic

Thomas Bryant and Anthony Gill remain out – 6:14 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards are listing Davis Bertans (foot sprain), Rui Hachimura (return to competition conditioning) and Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols) as questionable to play Sunday in Orlando. Thomas Bryant (knee recovery) and Anthony Gill (protocols) are listed as out. – 6:02 PM

Chase Hughes: Wes Unseld Jr. said Thomas Bryant is expected to return in a week or two from his rehab from ACL surgery. Rui Hachimura will travel on the road trip. Both will be back soon. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / January 5, 2022

Chase Hughes: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards expect Thomas Bryant to return from his ACL injury in January. There had been some talk from the team about December, but it sounds like he needs a little more time. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / December 15, 2021

Chase Hughes: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says of Thomas Bryant: “He looks well ahead of schedule.” Bryant is coming back from ACL surgery with an expected return in December. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / October 15, 2021