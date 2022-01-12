ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets expecting Jamal Murray, Michael Porter to play this year

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Ryan Blackburn: On NBA Today, Woj once again stated that it’s the Nuggets hope to get back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. before the end of this year.

Source: Twitter @NBABlackburn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Imagine this Clippers-Nuggets game with Paul George, Kawhi, Murray and MPJ all healthy? Damn. – 12:51 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Michael Porter Jr. underwent back surgery in December

Jamal Murray underwent knee surgery in April

Here they are getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/uwwD0ooIAm10:02 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

A welcome sight in https://t.co/gRkm0Q45t2 arena: Jamal Murray getting up shots. pic.twitter.com/p2e621RLvi9:56 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

– Nuggets/Clippers notes

– Could MPJ return this season?

– Male Form Corner

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

On NBA Today, Woj once again stated that it’s the Nuggets hope to get back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. before the end of this year. – 7:17 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are tied for 7th in eFG% with the Bucks despite missing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. for 67 out of a possible 76 games. – 12:09 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

All year we have been hearing how the West isn’t that good. Klay is back, Dallas has won 6 in a row, Jamal Murray maybe around the corner, Kawhi is after that. Let’s see the West in April. Who is the 7th seed? – 10:42 PM

Michael Malone: I’ll be honest, I really don’t go there a whole lot (mentally). I’m more of a day-to-day guy and trying to figure out a way to help this team stay afloat and become more consistent. I speak with Jamal all the time. We have a great relationship. And I’ve told him many times — and I think it’s important for him to hear it from me — (that) there’s absolutely zero pressure for him to come back this year. At the same time, I tell him, ‘Listen, if it’s in the cards for you to come back and play this year, great. If it’s not in the cards for you to come back and play this year, great.’ He’s gonna come back when he is ready. And as I mentioned last night, that doesn’t mean just from a physical standpoint — ‘Hey, the doctors have cleared Jamal Murray (down the line).’ But that’s (only) one part of it. The other huge part of it is the mental, the confidence, right? He is embracing and accepting that, so there’s zero pressure from me, from (Nuggets president of basketball operations) Tim Connelly, from anyone on our team, our training staff. Jamal Murray, honestly, will come back when he is ready. -via The Athletic / December 31, 2021

Michael Singer: Michael Malone says on @AltitudeSR that Jamal Murray is still “a ways away.” Said he doesn’t want any fans thinking Murray will be back in January or February. Organization has gone to lengths not to put pressure on him. There remains no timeline on Murray’s return. -via Twitter @msinger / December 21, 2021

TJ McBride: Jamal Murray is out warming up before tip off as usual. He looks strong and seems like he is right on schedule — if not ahead of schedule — at this time for his return from his ACL tear. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / December 13, 2021

