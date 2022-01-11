IN BRIEF: Central Asia copper output tops forecast; zinc, lead below

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Power Metal Resources PLC - London-based metal discoveries company with projects focused in Africa, Australia and North America - Gets renewal of prospecting licences at Molopo Farms Complex project in southwestern Botswana. Power Metal holds a 40% direct project interest in the MFC Project and a 20.65% shareholding in Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty Ltd, which holds the remaining 60% interest. "The renewal of PL310/2016 and PL311/2016 represents an important milestone for the Project, providing a further 2 years for ongoing exploration following the initial successful drilling campaign completed early in 2021," Chief Executive Paul Johnson says.
Comments / 0