IN BRIEF: Central Asia copper output tops forecast; zinc, lead below

 4 days ago

Central Asia Metals PLC - copper, zinc and lead explorer operating in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia - Says 2021 copper output at Kounrad...

#Zinc#Copper#Central Asia Metals Plc#Kounrad#Sasa North Macedonia
Central Asia Share News

IN BRIEF: Central Asia copper output tops forecast; zinc, lead below. IN BRIEF: Central Asia quarterly output up; lead may miss 2021 target. (Sharecast News) - Central Asia Metals updated the market on operations in the third quarter at its Kounrad dump leach, solvent extraction and electro-winning (SX-EW) copper recovery plant in Kazakhstan, as well as the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia on Thursday.
