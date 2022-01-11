IN BRIEF: Franchise Brands hails record year for Metro Rod

Minds + Machines Group Ltd - London-based top-level domain registry - Will return up to GBP19 million further to shareholders in a tender offer for shares at 10.4 pence each. The offer follows the completion of a GBP58.0 million tender offer at 9.60p per share back in October. Minds + Machines recently sold the majority of its assets for USD120 million, with USD11.9 million held in escrow until March 31. It intends to return as much cash as possible to shareholders and delist from the AIM market in London, calling a general meeting for February 7 to approve the plan.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO