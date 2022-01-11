ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: Franchise Brands hails record year for Metro Rod

Franchise Brands PLC - Manchester-based owner of ChipsAway, Willow Pumps and Metro Rod brands - Continues "strong trajectory" in fourth quarter of 2021. Notes...

Osirium Technologies expects flat sales despite doubling customer base

(Alliance News) - Osirium Technologies PLC on Friday said it expected revenue for the year to remain relatively flat despite claiming that its customer base has more than doubled in the same period. The Reading-based cybersecurity company expects revenue for the year ended December 31 to be at least GBP1.45...
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: GlobalData CEO Danson offloads 1.1 million shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. GlobalData PLC - London-based data analytics and consulting company - Chief Executive Mike Danson sells 1.1 million shares at 1,415p each, worth GBP15.6...
IN BRIEF: Minds + Machines sets new tender offer ahead of delisting

Minds + Machines Group Ltd - London-based top-level domain registry - Will return up to GBP19 million further to shareholders in a tender offer for shares at 10.4 pence each. The offer follows the completion of a GBP58.0 million tender offer at 9.60p per share back in October. Minds + Machines recently sold the majority of its assets for USD120 million, with USD11.9 million held in escrow until March 31. It intends to return as much cash as possible to shareholders and delist from the AIM market in London, calling a general meeting for February 7 to approve the plan.
IN BRIEF: Universe Group shares to be cancelled on Thursday

Universe Group PLC - Southampton, Hampshire-based retail management, payment and loyalty systems provider - Says court has sanctioned scheme of arrangement for company's acquisition by Inform Information Systems Ltd. Company's shares to be suspended on Wednesday, followed by their cancellation on Thursday. Current stock price: 11.55 pence. 12-month change: up...
IN BRIEF: BMO Private Equity completes second placing

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based investment company - Completes oversubscribed secondary placing of 2.8 million shares, representing a 3.8% stake. The company says it will not receive proceeds from any sale of shares. The placing was originally proposed in yesterday. Current stock price: 481.60 pence, up 0.3% on...
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 14 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 15,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 5,084 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,554,471 Ordinary shares, and there are...
Provident Financial has strong 4th quarter and revamps Vanquis board

(Alliance News) - Provident Financial PLC on Thursday trading in the fourth quarter of 2021 was ahead of expectations and announced the restructuring of Vanquis Bank's board. The Bradford, England-based lender said the strong trading in the three months to December 31 was driven by favourable macroeconomic conditions and demand for credit from customers.
TRADING UPDATES: Team17 buys astragon; contracts for Tekmar and Toople

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Team17 Group PLC - Nottingham-based video game development company - Announces EUR100 million, around GBP83 million, acquisition of developer, publisher and distributor of simulation games astragon Entertainment GmbH. To pay initial EUR75 million, with further EUR25 million payable in cash on earnings performance targets for 2021 and 2022. Announces placing to raise GBP80 million. Acquisition to be funded with placing proceeds. Placing shares will not exceed 8% of current issued share capital. Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to new and existing eligible institutional investors. Acquisition is expected to complete mid-January.
TRADING UPDATES: Mobile Streams wins deal; East Imperial revenue jumps

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mobile Streams PLC - London-based mobile content provider - Wins "major strategic partnership contract" with International Gaming Systems. Says pact will "deliver significant revenue to the company". Company tips monthly revenue across all services to top USD120,000 in January. "The revenue share contract with IGS will see IGS's gaming and entertainment services launched and made available globally via the MOS website mobilegaming.com and via MOS telco contracts when ready," Mobile Streams says.
Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 13 January 2022. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
RideApart

In 2021, Ducati Recorded Highest Sales In Brand’s 95-Year History

2021 was a watershed year for Ducati. By October the company already reported record sales in just three quarters of 2021 with 49,693 units sold. That was before Ducati unveiled new and returning models like the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, DesertX, and the heavily-updated Panigale V4. After accounting for the...
QSR magazine

The Power of a Simple Franchise Brand

“I’m not just looking to diversify. I’m looking to simplify.”. When Chris Birkinshaw heard those words at a multi-unit franchise conference in Las Vegas this August, the notion crystallized for the Aloha Poke CEO. The franchisees in attendance weren’t just looking for concepts to add on—they were thinking through complexity in a new light.
IN BRIEF: HSS Hire Chair Alan Peterson buys back 1.5 million shares

HSS Hire Group PLC - Manchester-based equipment rental firm - Non-Executive Chair Alan Peterson buys 1.5 million shares at GBP0.17, worth GBP248,755, on Thursday. Peterson had sold 2.7 million shares back in October. At the time, HSS had said that the disposal was for estate planning purposes and that Peterson intended to rebuild his shareholding through market purchases.
Universe Group

Universe Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to completion of the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Universe Group (UK, constituent) by Inform Information Systems (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE...
Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 51,700 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
Citi to sell Southeast Asian consumer banking businesses to UOB

(Alliance News) - Citigroup Inc on Thursday revealed plans to sell its consumer banking franchises in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to Singaporean bank UOB. The deal includes Citi's retail banking and credit card businesses but excludes the bank's institutional businesses in all four countries. UOB will pay the New...
