Primary Set For County Board District 9 Seat

RACINE COUNTY – A Racine County Board supervisor seat, covering western parts of the City of Racine, will have a primary election race on February 15. Meanwhile, contested races are in place for six other board seats in the Spring 2022 election.

All 21 Racine County Board seats are up for two-year terms in the general election to be held on April 5.

In District 9, incumbent Eric Hopkins is being challenged by Colin McKenna and Henry Perez. Hopkins defeated McKenna in 2020 to win his first County Board term. The third candidate, Perez, has been a City of Racine Common Council member since 2014. Perez is also running unopposed for that position. The top two finishers in the primary will face off in the general election.

Among the incumbents with Spring election challengers are: Steve Smetana (District 3) who faces Tom Rutkowski. Robert Miller (District 11) who faces Amanda Bengston, John Wisch (District 15) who faces Christian de Jong, and Robert Grove (District 17) who faces Keith Cruise.

Four County Board members – Q.A. Shakoor of Racine (District 6), Russell “Rusty” Clark of Racine (District 7), Thomas Pringle of Burlington (District 20), and Mike Dawson of Burlington (District 21) – are not seeking re-election.

The District 6 seat, being vacated by Shakoor, is being contested by Genie Webb and Marcus West. West is also seeking re-election to the Racine Common Council.

Candidates Taylor Wishau and Judi Adams are seeking the seat in District 21 being vacated by Dawson.

Jessica Lee Malacara is running unopposed for the District 7 seat that Clark is leaving while Edward Chart is running unopposed for the District 20 seat being vacated by Pringle.

Incumbents without opponents on the April ballot are: Nick Demske (District 1), Fabi Maldonado (District 2), Melissa Kaprelian (District 4), Jody Spencer (District 5), Marlo Harmon (District 8), Olga White (District 10), Donald Trottier (District 12), Thomas Kramer (District 13), Jason Eckman (District 14), Scott Maier (District 16), Thomas Roanhouse (District 18) and Thomas Hincz (District 19).

To view Racine County Board supervisor district boundaries, visit the Racine County website, County Board of Supervisors.

