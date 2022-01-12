UK, Oman agree to strengthen economic ties, boost investment

Boris Johnson’s international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has flown out to Delhi to launch negotiations on a potential post-Brexit trade deal with India.The cabinet minister is hoping to land an “ambitious” free trade agreement with the country.Last year, as part of a bid to refresh economic ties, the UK agreed an enhanced trade partnership with India covering health, technology and vaccine development. While this is far short of a full-blown free trade agreement it could eventually form a stepping-stone towards a deeper trade deal.Other countries, including Australia, have struggled to secure a rapid, comprehensive trade agreement with India. Indeed, the nation...
