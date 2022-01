DAY6’s Jae is taking a break from group activities. On January 1 at midnight KST, he announced on his personal Twitter:. Hello, My Day [fandom name]. I am sincerely grateful for all of you who have been together with DAY6 and I. For the past six years, I have been really happy, and made memories that will last forever in my heart. I’ve had a lot of thoughts and put in a lot of work, but I am still lacking in too many areas for me to stay where I am now. After discussions with the agency, I am sorry to tell you that I have arrived at the decision to take a break from DAY6 activities for now. I will cherish the memories of sweating and running together, crying and rejoicing together, from the past six years, and return having grown! This has been DAY6’s Jae. Thank you.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 15 DAYS AGO