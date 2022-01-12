US airlines say China is forcing them to cancel some flights

Hong Kong authorities on Friday announced a month-long ban on transit flights from more than 150 countries and territories to contain the transmission of the highly-contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Under the new notice, passengers who have stayed in these 150 places deemed “high risk” in the last 21 days will not be allowed into the city from 16 January to 15 February. The US and the UK are among the territories that are considered high risk.The ban comes as the city grapples to contain Covid-19 infections. Over 50 local infections have been reported in the community since the...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO