LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man hit on I-65 early Wednesday morning has died, according to a release from Louisville Metro Police (LMPD). LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a crash on I-65N near the St. Catherine St. overpass around 6:40 a.m. Police believe a passenger vehicle traveling north hit the man, who was walking on the interstate. It is unclear why the man was on I-65.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO