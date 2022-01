NYU Langone Health named Ralph Mosca, MD, the new chair of the department of cardiothoracic surgery, the system said Jan. 4. Dr. Mosca currently serves as the system's chief of the division of pediatric and adult congenital cardiac surgery, and is also the director of the Congenital Heart Center. Dr. Mosca has performed more than 6,000 open-heart surgeries and helped define the modern-day surgical standards of care for hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO