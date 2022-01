Giga Chikadze says he remembers renting old UFC videos in his childhood and deciding then that he wanted to be a mixed martial arts champion someday. He is now a world-class featherweight and can move closer to that goal when he takes on rugged slugger Calvin Kattar on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze. The main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 8-ranked Chikadze is one of the division's brightest prospects but steps up in competition against the No. 5-ranked Kattar, a power puncher who is looking to salvage his own title hopes following a loss to former champion Max Holloway in his last outing.

