According to Arcane Research’s Summary of 2021 in Crypto report, Binance Coin (BNB) had a stellar year marked with a 1,344% gain. While Bitcoin and Ethereum also ended the year in the black, their respective returns of 73% and 455% were anemic by comparison. All are currently ranked in the top four projects by market capitalization: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and Binance Coin.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO