ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tuesday takeaways: Smith, Fontenot discuss offseason

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UaFEg_0dj6q1ec00

The Atlanta Falcons closed out their season on Sunday with a 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Arthur Smith went 7-10 in his first year replacing Dan Quinn, and while there were some ugly moments, the fact that Smith won seven games with a seriously flawed roster is quite an accomplishment.

Credit must also go to first-year general manager Terry Fontenot, who did his best to overcome an awful financial situation. On Tuesday, Smith and Fontenot gave a joint press conference talking about the state of the team and the upcoming offseason.

Smith on success in Year 2

The Falcons improved last season’s win total by three, but they still have a long way to go before anyone considers this team a contender. When asked to define what a successful year two would look like for Atlanta, Smith kept it simple.

“For me, it’s pretty clear cut, we continue to improve, win more games next year, continue to get better and, like I said, our ultimate goal has got to be to win a championship and not playing survivor every year.”

On Calvin Ridley's future

Ridley never returned from the non-football injury list and despite being asked about it each week, the team never wavered in supporting its top receiver. We don’t know what the future holds for Ridley, or what exactly is keeping him out, but Fontenot said they’ll keep supporting him.

“Nothing has changed. We’re going to continue to support Calvin.”

Draft philosophy

Fontenot is sticking with his best player available strategy and believes that reaching for need is “how you make mistakes.” Last year, the team selected tight end Kyle Pitts despite having other, more pressing needs. Pitts wound up having the best rookie season for a tight end since Mike Ditka in 1961.

Fontenot on free agents

Cordarrelle Patterson clearly wants to be back in Atlanta and the team would be crazy not to try and re-sign the converted running back. The cap will seriously limit what Fontenot can do once again, but he said it’s important to reward those players that have produced for the team.

“Ideally, when it’s your players in your building, those are the players you want to invest in,” said Fontenot.

Fontenot on salary cap challenges

Fontenot had his work cut out for him after inheriting one of the NFL’s worst salary cap situations last year. While he was able to navigate the team out of a $30 million cap deficit, the Falcons were limited in free-agent options. Obviously, they struck gold with Cordarrelle Patterson, but not having cap space severely limits the team’s options in the offseason. Fontenot said Atlanta is in a better position than last year, but there’s very little margin for error.

Fontenot won't comment on Matt Ryan

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wants QB Matt Ryan back in 2022. Following the team’s Week 18 loss to the Saints, Smith refused to dignify the report. On Tuesday, Fontenot declined to talk about Ryan’s contract. The former MVP is due $48 million in 2022, and the manner in which the team approaches his contract will be very telling.

WATCH: Falcons full press conference

Falcons top 10 plays of 2021

Mike Davis apologizes for disappointing year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWJrF_0dj6q1ec00
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Few players keep it as real as Falcons running back Mike Davis. Following another bad game in the team’s season finale, Davis owned up to it on Twitter.

“When I say this s– hurt. It really hurt. All I wanted to do was put on for my family and city and had the worst year of my life. My teammates it hurt man cause I let y’all down. I messed up too much this year . I own up to everything”

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

5 Atlanta Falcons who should be traded this off-season

The Atlanta Falcons are in for an interesting off-season, one where very few positions seem to be locked in. With more questions than answers on their roster, there is reason to think we will see the Falcons make at least one splashy trade this off-season. One player we know these...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Ditka
Person
Chris Mortensen
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Michael Rothstein
Person
Russ
CBS Sports

How to fix the Falcons in 2022: Plan for the exit of Matt Ryan, rebuild the pass rush and more

It wasn't the worst possible season for the Atlanta Falcons and Arthur Smith, but they did leave a lot to be desired in 2021. Kudos for finally figuring out rookie first-round pick Kyle Pitts is a game-changer (that took a few games to become as obvious as it should've been), but Pitts and cornerback A.J. Terrell were one of the few bright spots in what ultimately became another losing season for the Falcons -- finishing at 7-10 which included a two-game losing streak to end the season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gets brutally honest on Matt Ryan’s future

The Atlanta Falcons finished their first season under head coach Arthur Smith with a 7-10 record. Atlanta shockingly had an outside chance at the playoffs, which is a lot better than what many people expected out of the roster coming out of training camp. Smith will now head into his first Falcons offseason with options to improve the team both in the short and long term. One of the key players involved in those decisions is quarterback Matt Ryan. Smith got brutally honest on Ryan’s future with the team, via Falcons Wire of USA Today.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Smith Fontenot#The Atlanta Falcons#The New Orleans Saints
WIBW

Washburn’s Corey Ballentine signs with Falcons

ATLANTA (WIBW) - Washburn and Shawnee Heights High School alum Corey Ballentine has found a new home in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday they have signed Ballentine to a reserve/future contract. Ballentine has made three stops in the league since being drafted in the sixth round by the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Calvin Ridley, Falcons, Saints

According to Over The Cap, Buccaneers DT Vita Vea‘s four-year deal is worth $71 million and can hit $73 million if he achieves certain contract escalators tied to performance. Vea receives base salaries of $12.5 million, $15.5 million, $16 million and $17 million over the four new years of...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

'We're building a winning culture': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith define success in year two

The 2021 season was full of challenges for the Falcons. For starters, they hired a new general manager in Terry Fontenot and Head Coach in Arthur Smith, who inherited a team that was 4-12 in 2020, with limited cap space. Then in one of their first moves, Fontenot and Smith traded arguably the greatest player in franchise history in Julio Jones for a second-round pick.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Top landing spots for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Falcons have been without Calvin Ridley‘s services since Week 9 when the All-Pro receiver announced he would be stepping away from football to focus on his mental well-being. Arthur Smith, who has faced a majority of the questioning regarding the situation, has given no further updates since the initial news broke, using the same response for months — there would be no update on Ridley’s status, nor would he speculate on a potential return.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy