ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Alderwoman Heather Navarro said she is resigning her government post Jan. 24 as she takes a job at Washington University. Former executive director at the nonprofit Missouri Coalition for the Environment, Navarro said she would become director of the Midwest Climate Collaborative, which aims "to develop a coordinated Midwestern response to the climate crisis." Navarro said her employer would be Washington University.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO