Florida State

FL House Speaker advises on safety measures: ‘Don’t come’ if you test positive

By Issac Morgan
floridaphoenix.com
 4 days ago

As the more transmissible omicron variant continues to circulate across the state, Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls on Tuesday appeared unconcerned about potential COVID-19 outbreaks during the legislative session that oftentimes brings large crowds into the Florida Capitol. At a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Sprowls was asked about any...

floridaphoenix.com

FL lawmakers move toward secrecy when it comes to searches for university presidents

On the first day of the 2022 legislative session, the GOP-controlled Senate Education Committee voted to allow applicants for state university and Florida community college presidents to remain confidential, generally until finalists are determined. More steps would be needed to get the legislation approved, but Florida’s First Amendment Foundation has...
FLORIDA STATE
UCSD Guardian

Don’t Compromise on COVID Safety Measures

Because in 2022, workplace safety includes protection from infection. Headlines this past week were inundated with those regarding the Democratic Party’s fear of schools going back to remote instruction. While they had previously promised that schools would remain open following their election, their fear of the contrary is largely illegitimate. Instead of centering their fears on promises which were made before the current Covid surge, the party should revert back to putting science and people’s safety first. The facts have written themselves out. Teachers’ unions have made their stance clear and in favor of remote instruction. Their voice is as important as anybody else’s. If parents want to undermine their children’s safety by sending them to school, that’s their prerogative. But ensuring the teachers’ workplace is safe is contractually mandated, and threatening it in any way is ridiculous especially when there is an alternative.
PUBLIC HEALTH
If you don't have symptoms, don't get tested for COVID, Florida health officials say

The Florida Department of Health issued new guidelines Thursday attempting to clarify when Floridians should seek a COVID-19 test. In a one-page document, the department broke test-seekers into three groups: those at significant risk for severe COVID-19 who are showing symptoms, those not at significant risk for severe outcomes who are showing symptoms and the asymptomatic.
FL to unveil new COVID testing guidance: 'And if you have no symptoms, please don't get tested'

Quality Journalism for Critical Times COVID-19 testing in Florida should focus only on residents experiencing symptoms or those with risk factors, Florida’s surgeon general said Tuesday when announcing a plan to revise guidance for COVID testing. At a press conference in Naples, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo argued against federal health authorities’ testing guidelines for COVID-19, even as COVID cases […] The post FL to unveil new COVID testing guidance: ‘And if you have no symptoms, please don’t get tested’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
Inside Trump's secretive endorsement operation

WASHINGTON — When former President Donald Trump headlined a fundraiser for the House Republicans' campaign arm in Tampa, Florida, in November, Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., seized the opportunity of a face-to-face encounter to ask for Trump's endorsement. "Yes, yes, yes," Trump replied. Then he said he would talk to...
#2. Michigan

- Policies: High-risk - If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states: --- Predicted change in abortion rate: -39.6% --- Affected population: 1,876,586 (99.9% of women aged 15-44) --- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 239 miles (1393.8%...
