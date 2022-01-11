FL House Speaker advises on safety measures: ‘Don’t come’ if you test positive

Because in 2022, workplace safety includes protection from infection. Headlines this past week were inundated with those regarding the Democratic Party’s fear of schools going back to remote instruction. While they had previously promised that schools would remain open following their election, their fear of the contrary is largely illegitimate. Instead of centering their fears on promises which were made before the current Covid surge, the party should revert back to putting science and people’s safety first. The facts have written themselves out. Teachers’ unions have made their stance clear and in favor of remote instruction. Their voice is as important as anybody else’s. If parents want to undermine their children’s safety by sending them to school, that’s their prerogative. But ensuring the teachers’ workplace is safe is contractually mandated, and threatening it in any way is ridiculous especially when there is an alternative.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO