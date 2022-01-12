‘Time is brain:’ Betty White’s stroke a health reminder for all

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — American comedic icon Betty White died on the last day of 2021 as a result of a stroke she suffered six days before. Now doctors are using this heartbreaking event to remind people of stroke first aid.

Dr. Justin Singer, director of vascular neurosurgery at Spectrum Health, said though we don’t know Betty White’s complete health history, getting medical attention quickly is extremely important when it comes to stroke care.

“We always say time is brain,” Singer said. “It’s so important to emphasize that if something’s not right, if you’re concerned that you or a loved one is having a stroke, get into the hospital quickly and getting medical attention is so important for what happens next and for saving brain cells and hopefully maintaining functional independence.”

Singer told News 8 to keep in mind the acronym “BE FAST” for strokes: balance, vision loss in eyes, facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties and time.

Spectrum Health provided more information about stroke safety on its website .

