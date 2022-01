So far three districts have announced changes to this week's schedule. Last night the Vernon ISD made the decision to close for the remainder of the week. This was due to a staffing issue. Too many employees are in Covid quarantine right now to properly monitor with the remaining staff. Vernon was already scheduled off Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. and also Tuesday for Wilbarger County Stock Show. Classes are supposed to start next Wednesday in the Vernon ISD.

BURKBURNETT, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO