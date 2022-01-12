ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

White heads back to halfpipe for a contest in Switzerland

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KZpE_0dj6oXDH00

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White has made a last-minute decision to compete in a World Cup event in Switzerland later this week.

The 35-year-old White pulled out of the final of an Olympic qualifying event in Mammoth Mountain, California, last weekend, feeling lingering effects from COVID-19.

He is currently ranked 14th on the World Snowboarding Points List and is the fourth-best American on the list, which would be enough to land one of the four men's halfpipe spots on the U.S. Olympic team.

A strong finish at the Laax Open, which starts Thursday with qualifying, would solidify that standing. U.S. team coaches can also use a discretionary pick to give White a spot.

White had finished fourth, seventh and eighth in the three designated qualifying events before the finale in Mammoth Mountain, where he officially finished 12th. The lack of a podium finish prevented him from securing an automatic spot.

So far, only one U.S. man, Taylor Gold, has recorded a podium finish to qualify in that manner.

Another method the U.S. team uses to fill out its spots is by going down the world points list. Chase Josey comes into this week ranked 12th and Lucas Foster is 13th, one spot ahead of White. Chase Blackwell is 17th.

The qualification period ends Jan. 16, the day after Laax. The Winter X Games are the next weekend, but would not count toward any qualifying criteria.

White is seeking to make his fifth Olympics and there's very little chance he would be left off the team, even with a subpar outing in Switzerland. But a variety of factors have prevented him from showing his best stuff in the three major events this winter.

A broken binding hurt him throughout the finals at the Dew Tour in December. At Mammoth last weekend, he made it through his first qualifying run easily, but was fatigued afterward and decided not to compete in the final. A few days before Mammoth, White revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in December, but had since been cleared to compete.

The U.S. team coaches will meet the week of Jan. 17 and must have their selections into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee by Jan. 21.

———

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Shaun White makes first halfpipe podium since 2018 Olympics

Shaun White confirmed at the Laax Open what we already knew. First, he is one of the U.S.’ top four male halfpipe riders, and expected to be named to his fifth Olympic team next week. Second, he will be an underdog at the Olympics. White, the three-time Olympic snowboarding...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Root backing Silverwood to continue as head coach

Hobart [Australia], January 13 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root has backed head coach Chris Silverwood to continue despite the side's debacle in the ongoing Ashes series. Australia has already sealed the Ashes after gaining a 3-0 unassailable lead after the first four Tests and the final game would be played in Hobart, beginning Friday.
SPORTS
ABC News

Novak Djokovic has visa revoked a second time in Australia, expected to appeal

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun White
Person
Chase Josey
Person
Taylor Gold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#X Games#American#U S Olympic#The Dew Tour
The Independent

No guarantees for Team GB as Covid complications hit Winter Olympics build-up

British hopes for a best-ever medal haul at next month’s Winter Olympics could be compromised by surging coronavirus rates that threaten to leave athletes’ participation in Beijing in the balance.More than five medals – the top end of the expected medal range of three to seven confirmed on Thursday by UK Sport – would constitute a history-making mark for Team GB whose final team for the Games is set to number in the mid-fifties.But first there is the task of negotiating the next few weeks Covid-free, with Team GB chef de mission Georgie Harland conceding there could be setbacks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Novak Djokovic appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court. A Federal Court hearing has been set for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. local time (5:30...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Australian Open draw delayed amid uncertainty around Novak Djokovic's visa status

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Australian Open draw was delayed Thursday amid uncertainty over top-ranked Novak Djokovic's visa status. The draw, to determine the men's and women's singles brackets at the year's first tennis major, was scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. local time in Melbourne, but a tournament official told waiting media that the ceremony had been postponed until further notice and declined further comment.
TENNIS
ABC News

ABC News

510K+
Followers
127K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy